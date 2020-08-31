EBR Parish School System could be returning to in-person classes after Labor Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) officials are set to announce if they will return to face-to-face learning after Labor Day.
The decision could come down as early as Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Initially, EBRPSS was supposed to operate with a hybrid model, which included in-person and virtual learning options, starting Aug. 6, but that was scrapped after concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases were voiced.
The plan was to revisit bringing that hybrid model back after Labor Day, but there is a possibility that could be pushed back again since Governor John Bel Edwards extended Phase 2 through Sept. 11.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson spoke with a parent in the Central school system whose child has been attending in-person classes five days per week. She believes it’s good to get kids back in school.
