EBR Parish School System could be returning to in-person classes after Labor Day

EBR Parish School System could be returning to in-person classes after Labor Day
(Source: WAFB)
By Donovan Jackson | August 31, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 3:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) officials are set to announce if they will return to face-to-face learning after Labor Day.

The decision could come down as early as Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Initially, EBRPSS was supposed to operate with a hybrid model, which included in-person and virtual learning options, starting Aug. 6, but that was scrapped after concerns about increasing COVID-19 cases were voiced.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

The plan was to revisit bringing that hybrid model back after Labor Day, but there is a possibility that could be pushed back again since Governor John Bel Edwards extended Phase 2 through Sept. 11.

WAFB’s Donovan Jackson spoke with a parent in the Central school system whose child has been attending in-person classes five days per week. She believes it’s good to get kids back in school.

Hear her full story tonight on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.