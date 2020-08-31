Doctors say early detection is key to fighting colon cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, yet doctors say many don’t even know they have it because the signs and symptoms get missed.
Dr. Kelly Finan at the Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center says many chalk symptoms like bloody stool and changes in bowel function to hemorrhoids, but she cautions that you still need to get checked to make sure it’s not something worse.
“If we can catch it early, we have a much higher rate of cure and often cures with surgery alone for the early stage cancers and some of the later cancers, we also have to add some chemotherapy or with rectal cancers, radiation therapy,” said Dr. Finan.
As the doctor says, early detection is key. The American Cancer Society recommends you start getting screened when you’re 45, which is earlier than traditionally thought.
Tonight on 9News at 6, WAFB’s Austin Kemker talks with a young man who’s battling the disease and has a message of caution.
