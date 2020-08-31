Baker police looking to identify armed, masked home invasion suspect

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a masked gunman in an apparent home invasion.
According to the Baker Police Department, the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Aug. 31 at a home on McHugh Road at Baker Boulevard.
In a video, a masked gunman can be seen under the carport of a house with a gun aimed at someone who is yelling off-camera.
Police say the armed suspect fled the scene once the home’s alarm system was activated.
If you have any information that may help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP) or the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.
