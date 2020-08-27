2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people in Mississippi have now been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway back on Aug. 21.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Juvon Johnson, 27, and Chantele Rose Combetta, 25, were arrested in Gautier, Miss. Monday, Aug. 31. They will be extradited to East Baton Rouge Parish once they’re medically cleared, officials say.
