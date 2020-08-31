All of SWLA under burn ban

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All of southwest Louisiana is under a burn ban while the area is without water in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have issued a burn ban for the following parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon, and Winn.
Private burning is only allowed with permission from the local fire department or local government.
“The extensive damage caused Hurricane Laura includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” said Browning. “This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Laura recovery efforts.”
The ban does not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.).
