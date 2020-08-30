Sunday, August 30: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, August 30, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
LDH is reporting a total of 1,645 cases reported to the state since Friday, Aug. 28 this includes a backlog of 532 cases with collection dates that go as far back as July 1.
- 147,867 cases - 1,645 new cases
- 4,768 deaths - 27 new deaths
- 902 patients in hospitals - increase of 2 patients
- 142 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
- 127,918 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 23 and August 30.
- 84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases.
Since Friday, Aug. 28, 40,272 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,868,750.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
