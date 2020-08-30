Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen impressed with secondary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows he has talented players on his defense. But he also knows, he can’t keep them all.
" I think depth overall on our defense is as good as it’s been since I’ve been back here,” Allen said. " I think we’ve got some really good depth, and we’ve got a lot of tough decisions that we’re going to have to make when it comes down to cutting the team.”
Nowhere is that more evident than in the secondary where a lot of different players have made a lot of plays. Marcus Williams has shined at free safety. Marshon Lattimore has been every bit of a shut down cornerback, and his counterpart on the opposite side, Janoris Jenkins, has really hit his stride as well.
“I think he’s had an excellent camp,” Allen said. “Certainly, he’s way further along right now than he was at any point last year, because he does have some familiarity with what we’re doing defensively. Certainly, once you know what your job is within a defense then you’re able to just let your natural talent take over and just really go play the game of football.”
P.J. Williams has been strong in camp, likewise for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, also known as Ceedey Duce. Both players have flashed play-making ability while also demonstrating versatility, something Allen said is no longer a luxury but a necessity in the NFL.
“I think it just gives you a lot more flexibility in terms of how you game plan for different teams and what type of matchups you might want to utilize when playing different teams. So it’s really all about versatility and that’s really the way that this game has kind of moved.”
And the Saints secondary look fully equipped to handle the change.
