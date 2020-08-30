Mississippi TE Jalen Shead commits to the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football continues their hot streak on the recruiting trail as they land 3-star tight end Jalen Shead from Mississippi on Sunday.
According to 247Sports Shead is the No. 13 ranked player in Ms., and helps fill a position of need for the Tigers.
The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over Ole Miss and Alabama.
LSU currently sits No. 3 in 247Sports team rankings only trailing Ohio State and Alabama.
The Tigers now have 18 commits for the class of 2021.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
- Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
- Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
