Mississippi TE Jalen Shead commits to the Tigers

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 30, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 1:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football continues their hot streak on the recruiting trail as they land 3-star tight end Jalen Shead from Mississippi on Sunday.

According to 247Sports Shead is the No. 13 ranked player in Ms., and helps fill a position of need for the Tigers.

The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over Ole Miss and Alabama.

LSU currently sits No. 3 in 247Sports team rankings only trailing Ohio State and Alabama.

The Tigers now have 18 commits for the class of 2021.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

  • Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
  • Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
  • Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
  • Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
  • Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
  • Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
  • Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
  • Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
  • Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
  • Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
  • Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
  • Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
  • Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
  • Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
  • Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
  • Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
  • Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
  • Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana

