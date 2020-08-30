FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, muggy work week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -After Monday, the weather forecast will trend dry for a few days.
Rain chances Monday will be 40% helping to keep highs in the low 90s. With rain chances 20% or less the rest of the work week, expect heat and humidity to be the big weather story.
Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Feels like temperatures will eclipse the century mark each afternoon. Feels like temperatures could be hot enough to trigger a Heat Advisory for one or all the days.
The tropics have once again become active with two systems given a high chance for potential development. Invest 99-L is currently in the Eastern Caribbean and will be heading west. Right now, weather model guidance keeps the core of the system south of the Gulf. But some residual tropical moisture may stream into the Gulf of Mexico helping to enhance local rain chances to close out the week.
Scattered showers and t-storms mainly during the afternoon hours will be possible next weekend. Neither day is forecast to be a wash out. A weak cold front is forecast to drift south as we move into the following week.
Yet another tropical wave is forecast to bring tropical moisture into the Gulf of Mexico as this front approaches. These features may result in the best rain opportunity we have over the next ten days by the middle of next week. Obviously, this is a low confidence forecast being so far out.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.