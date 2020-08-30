FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dodging passing showers to end the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s expected to remain somewhat soggy to start the new week. Sunday and Monday will see likely rain chances.
Showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread during the late morning and early afternoon hours. A couple of storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and some gusty winds.
Neither day will be a total wash out. We get a chance to dry out for mid week. High pressure will be building westwards limiting rain chances.
As we dry, temperatures will be hot and muggy. A weak front will stall to our north and a tropical wave will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico by end of week.
The combination of these features will bring rain back to the forecast by the weekend. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms is expected next weekend.
The tropics remain active with 3 different systems we are tracking in the coming days. The system with the best chance for development will be moving off the East Coast later today.
Three other tropical waves are so far out that they won’t be an immediate concern for us. At this time all 3 of these systems have been given a low chance of future development.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.