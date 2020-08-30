Central Arkansas topping Austin Peay marks return of college football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFB) - College football is FINALLY back and, although its return was sloppy with three interceptions and four fumbles, it also featured a touchdown on the first play of the game and a game-winning touchdown with less than 1:00 left.
In the end, Central Arkansas (1-0) claimed a 24-17 win over Austin Peay (0-1) in the seventh annual Guardian Credit Union Kickoff Classic in Montgomery, Ala.
With :34 left in the game and trailing 17-16, Bears quarterback Breylin Smith tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lujuan Winningham for the game-winner.
Smith was 26-of-49 for 283 yards and that one touchdown. He threw two interceptions and fumbled twice, losing one of those.
For the Governors, quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall was 14-of-31 for 181 yards. He had no touchdowns but one interception. He also fumbled once.
The game started with a bang when Oatsvall pitched the ball to freshman running back C.J. Evans for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Evans finished with 98 yards rushing.
Kierre Crossley led the ground attack for the Bears. He had 12 carries for 110 yards and one touchdown. Cameron Myers had 13 rushes for 76 yards.
Austin Peay trailing 16-10 late in the fourth quarter when Oatsvall led them on a seven-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off with a QB-keeper in which Oatsville dove into the end zone to put the Governors up by one point with 1:40 left in the game.
However, it was enough time for Smith to march Central Arkansas down the field for a six-play, 78-yard drive that took a little more than 1:00. Smith was 5-of-6 for 73 yards on the game-winning drive. He also completed a pass for the two-point conversion.
On the final drive, Oatsville was able to get his team down to the 27-yard line but his heave toward the end zone with no time left on the clock was intercepted by Tamaurian Wilson.
