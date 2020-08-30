Area churches helping families in Lake Charles recover after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Area churches are stepping up to help families in Lake Charles recover.
“Though they’re grateful that they have their life they lost everything and that is something that they’re connected to,” said Katherine Daniels with Kingdom Come Ministries.
Katherine Daniels and her husband, Carl Daniels, have been collecting items like water, food, and clothing.
“In the 2016 flood we completely lost everything, so it touched my soul. It’s just a lot, and I understand what people are going through,” said Daniels.
“We love them and we are here for them and they are our neighbors and we want them to understand that this is now a time to come together, and we need to come together more now than ever,” said Carl Daniels.
Visit their Facebook page to find out how you can help.
The diocese of baton rouge is also working to help families in need with a virtual donation option for people who are looking to help but may be concerned about covid-19.
“We want to give people a safe place to give and all of the money and proceeds will go directly to people in need through the Diocese of Lake Charles,” said Bishop Michael Duca.
Bishop Duca says they are ready to respond with initial needs, including food, water, even shelter, but are prepared for long-term assistance.
“We know from the floods here people are still trying to recover, so this will be a long-term journey to accompany these people in their hour of need,” said Bishop Duca.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge, among all other parishes of the diocese, will collect food and supplies on September 5th and 6th. You can also visit the Diocese’s Catholic Charities website to make a monetary donation.
