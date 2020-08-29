’There’s no love lost between me and that cat’ - LSU great Vincent no fan of former asst. coach Larry Porter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friction between football players and coaches is a tale as old as time.
It’s the coach’s job to push the player to reach his top performance but that can obviously become grating and annoying.
When Les Miles became LSU’s head football coach in 2005, he brought with him Larry Porter as the Tigers’ new running backs coach. The transition was not a smooth one for then junior Justin Vincent, who had won a national championship with former LSU head coach Nick Saban and his positions coach Derek Dooley just two years before.
Vincent said he totally disagreed with Porter’s methods and that he was hardly alone in that opinion.
To Porter’s credit, he won a national championship with Miles in 2007 after Vincent exhausted his eligibility.
Porter is currently an assistant coach with the Auburn Tigers, who he joined in 2017.
