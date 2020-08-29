FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stagnant weather pattern to close out the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The local weather pattern will remain soggy and humid. Passing showers and t-storms will be in the forecast once again Sunday.
Sunday’s best opportunity for rain will occur during the early afternoon. Showers and t-storms will become numerous in coverage during this time, but the entire day won’t be a wash out. For those that see rain, expect on average between 0.25″-0.50″. Locally higher amounts of 1-2″ will be possible under storms that barely move.
The other big story will be the oppressive humidity. Humidity levels will be very uncomfortable for the next several days. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, but it’s going to feel like the triple digits each day this week.
The local area will get a chance to dry out during the middle of the week. Rain chances will be 10% or less Tuesday through Thursday. As a result, those days will be the hottest in our 10-day forecast. The weather trends back to a wetter outlook to close out the week heading into next weekend.
A tropical wave will enter the Gulf of Mexico and bring a slug of tropical moisture. This tropical moisture will interact with a stalled front to our north bringing scattered showers and t-storms back to the forecast. That moisture will exit by the start of the following work week limiting rain chances once again.
Speaking of tropical moisture, the tropics remain somewhat active. We are tracking three potential systems for possible development. A series of tropical waves are in the Central and Eastern Atlantic.
We also have a low pressure system forecast to move off the East Coast and into the Western Atlantic in the next few days. All systems have a 40% chance or less for future development. So for now we sit, wait, and watch to see if any development occurs.
