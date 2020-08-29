Sean Payton ‘encouraged’ by Saints quarterback room

METAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - We’re still a little over two weeks until the Saints kick off, but with no preseason games, training camp is in full swing as New Orleans is now 10 days into full pad practice. They have perhaps the most intriguing quarterback room in the entire league, with two proven starters in Drew Brees and Jameis Winston, and one man who may be a starter in the near future in Taysom Hill.
All three quarterbacks bring a different style of play to the position and the offense, which head coach Sean Payton sees as an asset to the team, and is also impressed with all three guys.
“Well they’re never where you want them to be. You always, as a coach, want more and more,” Payton said. “They’re two different types of players, and yet, I really like the room. Obviously, Taysom gives us a different type of threat at that position. I think Jameis has come in and picked things up very quickly. This last week for him has been really positive. I’m encouraged with their work. I think it’s a good room overall, and I feel like we’ve got some versatility at that position.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.