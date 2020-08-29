New reception center opens for evacuees effected by Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new reception center has opened up for evacuees that are seeking shelter due to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is operating non-congregate shelters for evacuees.
Those in need of shelter must go to the reception center to be placed at a hotel.
Anyone who arrives directly at a hotel will be not be admitted and will be required to go to the reception center.
The new reception center is located at The Shrine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive in Metairie, it will be open 24/7 until further notice.
This information is also available by texting LAShelter to 898-211 or by calling 2-1-1.
