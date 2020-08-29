LSU 2021 targets move up Rivals250 rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rivals recruiting service updated their 2021 Rivals250 this week, and some LSU commits and targets moved up in those rankings.
Terrebonne defensive tackle, Maason Smith, moved up one spot to No. 5 overall in 2021. LSU is considered the favorite to land the 5-star recruit, but Georgia is making a run at the 6′5″, 300-pound defender.
Smith visited the campus in Athens, GA. with No. 1 overall recruit in 2021, defensive end Korey Foreman. The California recruit is planning to make a visit to Baton Rouge sometime this fall.
Virginia offensive tackle, Tristan Leigh, moved up 13 spots to No. 15 overall. The 5-star recruit has visited Baton Rouge already. Leigh listed LSU in his top-5 this summer.
Lafayette Christian Academy safety, Sage Ryan, rocketed 32 spots in the rankings to No. 32.
Football runs in Ryan’s blood. His uncle, Trev Faulk, played for LSU, and his cousin, Kevin Faulk, starred and now coaches for the Tigers
“They give me tips and clues as towards the recruiting process. But they tell me, whatever my decision is, whatever is home for me, that I feel comfortable in that environment, pick that school,” said Ryan.
Ryan’s family connections to LSU don’t guarantee he’ll go there, but he does admit, being in Death Valley is a one-of-a-kind experience.
“I went to like seven games at Tiger Stadium. It’s a wild environment. Honestly, I would love to play there. The crowd goes wild. Just the culture of the whole thing, their swag. It’s amazing to be there,” said Ryan.
Texas defensive end, Shemar Turner, pushed up 27 spots to No. 111. Turner released a top-5 this summer with LSU in the mix.
The biggest riser among LSU commits, Georgia cornerback Nate Wiggins. The newly committed Tiger bolted up 29 spots to No. 132.
LSU’s highest commit in the rankings is California linebacker, Raesjon Davis. The Mater Dei 4-star recruit is No. 53. Davis will play in the spring for the Monarchs (Caliornia postponed fall football), and enroll next summer at LSU.
LSU commit, Chris Hilton, is right behind Davis at No. 58. The Zachary wide receiver committed to the Tigers this summer.
According to Rivals rankings, LSU’s only QB commit in 2021,Texas QB Garrett Nussmeier, also got a bump in the numbers. The 6′2″, 182-pound 4-star recruit rose up seven spots to No. 81.
