LSU football players help collect supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after the LSU football team skipped practice to march through the campus to fight for social justice, senior safety JaCoby Stevens and some of his teammates were doing their part to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.
On their regularly scheduled day off Saturday, August 29, the guys loaded up essential supplies like food, water, and diapers that are being driven to southwest Louisiana to assist those in need.
Healing Place Church on Highland Road served as the dropoff location for the supplies the Tigers helped collect. Those still wanting to donate can do so Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are several other places where donations can be dropped off. CLICK HERE for an ongoing list.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.