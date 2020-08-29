FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep the umbrella handy for your weekend plans. While rain showers won’t fill the entire day Saturday or Sunday, there is a decent chance for seeing passing showers especially during the afternoon hours.
Rain coverage is forecast to range between 50-60% both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts will average between 0.5-1.0″ for most locations, but a few localized spots could pick up 2-3″ over the weekend.
That means getting the grass cut might be a bit of a challenge. Better opportunities will arise as we move deeper into next week.
A drier period of weather is forecast to occur for mid week. Rain chances will be 10% or less Tuesday and Wednesday and only bump up to 30% by Thursday.
As we end the week, a weak front is forecast to stall to the north. A surge of tropical moisture will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico during this time.
Rain chances will begin to increase as we end the week and head into next weekend.
We continue to track two tropical waves way out in the Atlantic. At this time no immediate development is expected as both are given less than a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days.
These systems are very far away, so we have time to monitor in case development chances begin to increase.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.