Baton Rouge organizations donate supplies to southwest Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Around the Baton Rouge area, many are giving back to those who have been severely affected by Hurricane Laura by organizing donation drives.
It’s an early morning start for Rhea Nickens and her family, who are packing up trailer filled with supplies headed towards the west.
She says holding back a few tears, “My friend sent us a video when she was finally able to get to her house. She said she got out of the car and just hit the ground. She hit the ground -- she didn’t know what to do. It hurts because there is nothing we can do; this is all we can do and just pray.”
It’s a type of feeling that many are aware of in Louisiana.
In Baton Rouge, people are coming together to give back to those in southwest Louisiana by donating supplies to help them rebuild their homes.
“We’ve had so much help with the storms that we went through like Katrina and the flood of 2016, and we decided you know people helped us and we want to help them,” says Rhea’s husband, Colby Nickens.
In Ascension Parish, the Nickens’ business, Oak Grove Nutrition, asked their customers and the rest of the community to donate some essentials such as water, food, batteries and more to help out their friends near the Lake Charles area.
Others are doing the same, but it’s important to find an organization that is donating responsibly.
“Just making sure it is going to a source that even has the organizational ability to sue the money well or know how to get to the folks who need the items,” says Sarah Joy Hays.
Hays is a member of the South Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church. She is making hygiene bags out of her home, which she will eventually give these bags to her church to safely transport the items to those in the affected areas.
There are still other several organizations out there that are accepting donations that are going directly to the southwest area of Louisiana.
Oak Grove Nutrition plans to do another trip later this week. Those wanting to donate money can use Venmo: @JerriChrisma , PayPal: Melissa_2007_18@hotmail.com or CashApp: $JerriChrisman.
Hays has helped her church set up an Amazon wish list that is constantly updating and adding extra items based on what people need the most.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.