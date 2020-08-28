“We know how to act,” bar owner pleading for state officials to ease restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana will stay in phase 2 of reopening for at least the next 2 weeks.
“I will tell you now we’re going to extend the phase 2 order for another two additional weeks, and then take another look at it at that point in time,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
Governor Edwards says students returning to school and evacuations from Hurricane Laura could play a part in spreading the virus.
This week, the state also had to discontinue a lot of the community-based COVID testing, like at those surge and federal testing sites.
So The Louisiana Department of Health will not be able to get a good look at the data and the numbers.
While many businesses have found ways to open back up during phase 2, bars without an LDH food permit are stuck.
“I mean the casinos are open, the video poker places are open. I don’t understand this at all,” said Linda White, owner of ‘The Jefferson’ bar.
The Jefferson is a quiet neighborhood bar in Baton Rouge with a back patio.
White says she followed all the guidelines and regulations when bars were allowed to open back up in June and was crushed when she had to close her doors again back in the middle of July.
“Well, I kind of blame it on those LSU bars for allowing all those young people to go running crazy. I mean we don’t have that here. And there’s a lot of neighborhood bars in Baton Rouge, actually the whole state with an older clientele. We know how to act,” said White.
Just with rent, utilities, and electricity, White is already paying more than $4000 dollars a month, just to keep her place open. She’s already applied for the Main Street Recovery Program but has yet to hear back yet.
The bottom line, she just wants her customers back inside her bar once again.
“This is my life. I have been here since 1982, these are my people. And the other thing is we’re all still getting together at people’s houses on Saturday nights. So it’s not like we’re all apart,” said White.
The Louisiana Department of Health has repeatedly found COVID outbreaks stemming from a number of bars.
“As Coach O explained to me, he was able to keep his football players safe and healthy and well, here and tested until some might’ve wandered off to a bar,” said Dr. Birx with The White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Dr. Birx has recommended to the Governor and the Department of Health to keep the bars shut down for now, due to how easily the virus can be spread in places like that.
Leaving small business owners like white to just hope and pray, that one day soon they can open back up safely.
“I mean this has never been that busy of a place to start out with, our bartenders will make sure people behave,” said White.
