SEC announces additional game day guidelines

The Southeastern Conference announced additional game day restrictions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The latest guidelines include:
- No band/on-field performances
- Sidelines restricted to essential personnel
- 500 tickets to the visiting team where fans attendance is premmitted
- Schools will be required to disinfect home and visiting team spaces prior to each game
- Press box seating capacity will be limited to 50%
- Post-game press conferences will be conducted virtually
“The health of those around SEC athletics events remains in focus and, following advice of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, we continue to develop policies intended to provide a healthy return to competition,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Some of these are difficult decisions but are a reality of our circumstances, and we will continue to develop and refine policies as we monitor issues related to COVID-19.”
