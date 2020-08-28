Pregnant woman shot inside car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after shots were fired into her car.
According to police, the incident occurred around 3:51 p.m. at a Circle K on Jewella and W. 70th Street, where a dark-colored Nissan pulled up to a vehicle and started shooting.
Three people were in the car when the shots were fired.
One man received gunshot wounds to his hand and is not in life-threatening condition. The pregnant woman was shot twice in the chest and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police are looking for the dark-colored Nissan.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.