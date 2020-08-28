LSU lands 4-star CB from the Peach State

Four-star cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins commits to the Tigers (Source: 247Sports)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 28, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 10:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football has added another 4-star commitment to the class of 2021.

Georgia cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins committed to the Tigers on Friday, Aug. 28. He held over double-digit offers and picked DBU over Southern Cal, Oregon and Florida.

Wiggins is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 68 overall prospect for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports.

The Tigers currently sit at No. 3 in 247Sports team rankings, and currently have 17 commitments for the class of 2021.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

  • Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
  • Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
  • Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
  • Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
  • Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
  • Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
  • Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
  • Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
  • Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
  • Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
  • Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
  • Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
  • Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
  • Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
  • Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
  • Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
  • Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana

