LSU football team protesting through campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU football program are protesting around campus to take a stand, against racial injustices.
According to an Instagram post from Soni Fonua, the group is marching to the president’s office.
The official Twitter account for LSU Athletics released the following statement:
LSU football’s Twitter account has released the following images from the protest:
LSU football was not the only team taking a stand the Ole Miss football team took a stand as well on Friday, August 28.
This is a developing situation and will update you as more information becomes available.
