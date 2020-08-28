Livingston Parish Schools to allow more students on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools are increasing the number of students who learn on campus starting next week.
The district currently allows students in pre-K through second grade attend classes on campus five days a week amid the pandemic. Starting next week, the district will also allow students in grades 3-5 to return to campus.
Students in 3rd grade will go back to campus starting Wednesday, Sep. 2, with fourth graders returning on Thursday and fifth graders on Friday.
“One of the biggest constraints we have in getting more students back on our campuses is the capacity limitations we have with our busses,” Murphy said. “We can shift space on our campuses, but the seating on our busses is fixed. The more assistance we can have from our parents, the better we can work around this problem.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.