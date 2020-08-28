How to help Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As families return to a hurricane-ravaged Gulf coast, the need for necessary food and supplies is overwhelming.
A historic Category 4 hurricane, Laura will go on record as the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana.
The center of the storm passed over Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, hurling winds at speeds up to 175 mph, stronger than Hurricane Katrina, leaving brutal destruction in its wake.
There are several ways you can donate goods to families struggling in the aftermath.
Healing Place Church: 1902 Highland Road
- Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Healing Place Church: 569 Florida Ave. SW
- Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S St Landry Ave (Under Barns 7 and 8)
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 4
Oak Grove Nutrition: 17709 Old Jefferson Hwy
For individuals impacted by Hurricane Laura, you can request assistance with clean up needs through Volunteer Louisiana’s Crisis Cleanup. Call 844-965-1386.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.