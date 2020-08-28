How to help Hurricane Laura victims

Water covers land after the passage of Hurricane Laura, Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG)
By Rachael Thomas | August 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 10:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As families return to a hurricane-ravaged Gulf coast, the need for necessary food and supplies is overwhelming.

A historic Category 4 hurricane, Laura will go on record as the most powerful storm to ever make landfall in Louisiana.

The center of the storm passed over Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, hurling winds at speeds up to 175 mph, stronger than Hurricane Katrina, leaving brutal destruction in its wake.

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

There are several ways you can donate goods to families struggling in the aftermath.

East Baton Rouge

Healing Place Church: 1902 Highland Road

  • Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston

Healing Place Church: 569 Florida Ave. SW

  • Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ascension

Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S St Landry Ave (Under Barns 7 and 8)

  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 4

Oak Grove Nutrition: 17709 Old Jefferson Hwy

Donate goods to victims of Hurricane Laura at Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Donate goods to victims of Hurricane Laura at Lamar Dixon Expo Center. (Source: APOHSEP)

For individuals impacted by Hurricane Laura, you can request assistance with clean up needs through Volunteer Louisiana’s Crisis Cleanup. Call 844-965-1386.

For individuals impacted by Hurricane Laura, you can request assistance with clean up needs through Crisis Cleanup. Call 844-965-1386. (Source: Volunteer Louisiana)

