’God is in control’ - LSU great Kinchen’s son won’t finish his career at Northwestern St. because of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and longtime NFL tight end and deep snapper Brian Kinchen is a man deeply rooted in his faith and convictions.
Kinchen said the struggles we have all faced during the current pandemic are helping us grow as people and do some personal reflection.
Throughout all of that, however, Kinchen added he hurts for his son, McKane, who was set to be a junior wide receiver this fall at Northwestern State.
Because of COVID-19, McKane has decided he’ll graduate this fall and then move on with his life, instead of sticking around and waiting for a postponed season.
