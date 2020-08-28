Friday, August 28: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, August 28, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 146,243 cases - 627 new cases
- 4,741 deaths - 30 new deaths
- 900 patients in hospitals - increase of 24 patients
- 141 patients on ventilators - decrease of 7 patients
- 127,918 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 20 and August 28.
- 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases.
Since Thursday, Aug. 28, 10,275 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,828,478.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
