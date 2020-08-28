FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rains possible, heat and humidity returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was powerful Category 4 Hurricane Laura continues to weaken and is now losing tropical characteristics.
The center is located about 95 miles WNW of Memphis with highest winds of 30 mph, moving to the NE at 13 mph. Though it’s not a wind threat anymore, the flood threat will continue for the Tennessee Valley.
For your Friday morning out-the-door, it’s a very steamy and warm August morning, temperatures in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s but it “feels like” the lower 90°.
We’re still anticipating more rain today from the feeder bands of Laura. We’re looking at a 60% coverage of showers/showers, becoming more widespread from mid/late morning and into the afternoon and a high today in the upper 80°s.
Overnight, warm and muggy – a low of 77°.
Tomorrow and Sunday, more umbrella weather; 50% - 60% coverage. Highs will top out in the upper 80°s and lower 90°s – back to “normal” for SE LA and SW MS!
