FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain ahead for the weekend

Neither day will be an all-day washout, but like we saw on Friday, many WAFB neighborhoods will experience multiple rounds of rain over the course of both days. Set rain chances for both days at 60% tp 70%. Locally-heavy downpours can be expected on both days too but the 2-day rain totals should be manageable, averaging under an inch for most WAFB parishes and counties. It will be a muggy weekend with morning starts in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs at or near 90 with afternoon heat index values climbing to around 100 or so.