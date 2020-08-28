FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain ahead for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -All of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi have been dealing with tropical showers and occasional rumbles of thunder on Friday. The rains are associated with tropical rain bands tied to Tropical Depression Laura’s large-scale circulation. While there have been occasional brief, heavy downpours, rain totals today have been manageable area wide.
The Storm Team is maintaining good rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. However, rather than linked to Laura, the weekend rains will be the result of a surge of tropical moisture rolling across the Gulf of Mexico, generating passing showers and occasional thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.
Neither day will be an all-day washout, but like we saw on Friday, many WAFB neighborhoods will experience multiple rounds of rain over the course of both days. Set rain chances for both days at 60% tp 70%. Locally-heavy downpours can be expected on both days too but the 2-day rain totals should be manageable, averaging under an inch for most WAFB parishes and counties. It will be a muggy weekend with morning starts in the mid to upper 70s and afternoon highs at or near 90 with afternoon heat index values climbing to around 100 or so.
That rainy pattern will continue into Monday but then will see a significant change: the rest of the work week will be considerably drier with daily rain chances dropping to just 20% to 30%. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90°s with the drier pattern but we should get a slight reduction in the humidity. The extended outlook into the following weekend (Sept. 5-6) calls for return of scattered, mainly-afternoon thundershowers.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting two waves in the tropical Atlantic. Both are listed with modest chances for development over the next five days and, more importantly, neither is an immediate threat for the Gulf of Mexico region. However, the string of tropical waves in the open Atlantic do serve as a reminder that (1) we are heading into the heart of the hurricane season (early/mid September) and that (2) a consensus among tropical forecasters suggests that both the ocean and the atmosphere are primed for tropical cyclone development in the coming weeks.
