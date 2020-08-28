FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Goodbye Laura, but good rain chances continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final advisory from the National Hurricane Center was written on Laura at 10 p.m. Thursday night.
While the system is now a shadow of what it once was, it will continue to produce some locally heavy rainfall and the threat for a few tornadoes along its path as it tracks through the Tennessee and Ohio valleys toward the mid-Atlantic coast.
There are a couple of items worth noting on Laura as we continue to gather data on its impacts today.
First, the group CoreLogic has released an early estimate that insured losses will range from $8-$12 billion in Louisiana and Texas, with less than $0.5 billion of that attributed to storm surge.
Second, meteorologists have come across an Army Corps of Engineers gauge along the Mermentau River at Grand Chenier providing preliminary indications of 13 to 14 feet of storm surge inundating that site in eastern Cameron Parish. This is among the highest surge values identified so far in a region that is sparse on gauges and sparsely populated, meaning it will be tricky to identify high water marks.
More rain locally
Even as Laura continues to pull away from our area, rain chances will remain elevated today through at least Monday of next week. Today’s rains still have a loose tie to Laura and I’ve got rain chances posted at 70% into the afternoon.
Highs will reach the upper 80′s for most before rains increase. We are no longer under any sort of watches or warnings, but locally heavy rainfall will remain a possibility today.
While Laura’s influence on our weather will wane by Saturday, moisture will continue to surge inland from the Gulf of Mexico, keeping daily rain chances at 60%-70% through Monday. Rains should be most common during the afternoon hours, with highs near or slightly above 90°.
Next week
We should finally see things trending drier by Tuesday and hopefully that trend will continue through at least the end of the workweek. Morning temps will be a bit above-normal, bottoming out in the mid to upper 70s, but afternoon highs will be near-normal, generally topping out in the low 90s.
More in the tropics?
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two potential areas for development in the coming days.
First, a tropical wave about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands is given a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. Model support for this system has waxed and waned from run to run over the last couple of days, so we’ll just keep an eye on it for now.
Closer to Africa, another tropical wave is given a 30% chance of development, but if any development occurs, that likely wouldn’t happen until early next week. So, while we have 2 more features to track in the tropics, neither is an immediate concern to our area.
