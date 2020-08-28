COVID-19 patients still experience linger-effects after quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors are now noticing lingering effects from COVID-19 patients after they have quarantined.
Normally, if you’re diagnosed with COVID-19, you usually just quarantines for two weeks, however some patients are still experiencing some of those symptoms even after that two-week time period.
Renee Coates has recently gone through this same experience. Coates, who is a RN nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, normally works with healthcare centers and schools. Until she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I was out of for nearly a month with the COVID and then I came back. I felt like I was getting better, but I just had the lingering symptoms with the shortness of breath, fatigue, and then I did follow up with my primary care doctor who deferred me to the lake physician,” Coates said.
Those symptoms stuck around for several weeks. Coates stated that she ended up having to get transfusions in order to feel like her normal self again. However, she isn’t the only one who has experienced this.
Doctors are noticing this type of issue more often.
“Most of these patients are no longer deemed contagious and now if certainly someone has a reoccurrence of those initial symptoms of fever or they had a prolonged—they fully recovered—and then all of a sudden they are having new symptoms and then in those cases we certainly recommend those patients follow up with their primary care doctor,” says Dr. Lauren Barfield Medical Director for Adult Primary Care Services with OLOL.
If patients are still experiencing those symptoms, but don’t know who exactly to go to. Our Lady of the Lake has set up a COVID-19 Recovery Program to guide patients to the right doctors.
“So, the COVID Recovery Program is basically a resource for patients who are recovering from and are still having lingering symptoms,” said Kristen Gradney, Senior Director of Operations at OLOL. “We’re seeing lots of research and lots of evidence that patients have symptoms for a much longer than expected. So, we help them get to a primary care navigator who will help them reach additional specialists and resources.”
Doctors want patients to have a primary care doctor that way they can work on eliminating those symptoms and get patients back to their normal selves.
If you are still experiencing COVID-19 and you would like to make an appointment with the COVID Recovery Program, you can visit their website.
