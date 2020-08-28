BRG taking on patients from Lake Charles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General will be taking on patients from the Lake Charles area beginning on Friday, Aug. 28 and are expected to continue throughout the day.
A number of patients from Lake Charles Memorial are headed to BRG and some will be cared for at the Mid-City campus, and others will be placed at the Bluebonnet location.
BRG states they are adjusting staffing plans, with many of their frontline workers pitching in to work extra shifts where needed.
The BRG team is also preparing to provide assistance to families as they visit their loved ones.
