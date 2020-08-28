Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies heading to Calcasieu Parish to provide aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and several deputies are headed to Calcasieu Parish Friday, Aug. 28 to help provide aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“Three years ago to the day, APSO loaded up and headed west from the Training Center in Gonzales to San Jacinto County, Texas to provide critical aid to the people of southeast Texas following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey,” APSO said in a Facebook post.
