Legendary college basketball coach Lute Olson dies at 85

The beginning of the end to the Olson era came in November of 2007 when, before the season tipped off, Olson, now married to his second wife Christine, took an indefinite leave of absence. At first, the reason was of a personal nature. Then it came to light that Olson had suffered a non-life-threatening medical condition. A month later, Olson not only filed for divorce but also announced he would miss the rest of the season. Assistant coach Kevin O’Neill took over. Arizona finished with 19 wins and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.