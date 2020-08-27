Tropical Storm Laura 1 p.m. update - Thursday, Aug. 27

At 1 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located inland over northern Louisiana near latitude 32.9 North, longitude 92.8 West. Laura is moving toward the north near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion should continue through this afternoon. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected tonight and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to weaken to a tropical depression this evening or overnight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center. A sustained wind of 44 mph (70 km/h) and a gust to 62 mph (100 km/h) was recently reported at Monroe Regional Airport in Louisiana. A wind gust to 52 mph (83 km/h) was recently reported at South Arkansas Regional Airport. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 988 mb (29.18 inches).