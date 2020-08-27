Tiger Country: Louisiana man interrupts live weather report in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana man apparently surveying the damage left behind by the historic Hurricane Laura interrupted a live weather report Thursday morning t express his love for the national champions, the LSU Tigers.
In a tweet shared by head coach Ed Orgeron’s special assistant Derek Ponamsky, a reporter for The Weather Channel was live in Shreveport as the storm moved across the state.
“#GeauxTigers” Ponamsky tweeted.
Behind the reporter, as wind gusts reach 50 mph in some areas of northern Louisiana, a truck is seen crossing behind the live shot.
“GO TIGERS!” a man shouted from the window.
“Well, we are in Tiger Country I guess,” the woman said.
“318 is tiger country, too,” former LSU star Jacob Hester tweeted.
“I really do love Louisiana man,” sports reporter Craig Loper said.
