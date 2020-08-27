Thursday, August 27: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, August 27, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 145,637 cases - 723 new cases
- 4,711 deaths - 23 new deaths
- 914 patients in hospitals - NO CHANGE- Due to delays in reporting, hospital-related data has not been updated. LDH will update these data as soon as they are available.
- 148 patients on ventilators - NO CHANGE - Due to delays in reporting, hospital-related data has not been updated. LDH will update these data as soon as they are available.
- 127,918 patients recovered - No change
Since Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10,036 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,818,203.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
