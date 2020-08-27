ULM season-opener against Troy postponed due to COVID-19, Laura

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - ULM was scheduled to kick off its football season at Troy on September 5 but the Warhawks’ recent COVID-19 outbreak and Hurricane Laura forced the game to be postponed, the Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday, August 27.
“There were several contributing factors to our decision to move the date of this game,” said ULM athletic director Scott McDonald. “It included consulting with our healthcare professionals on our COVID-19 Advisory Committee, discussions with Coach (Matt) Viator, the realization that our student-athletes would not have sufficient time to re-establish conditioning and return-to-play protocols and the impact of Hurricane Laura on our communities across North Louisiana. I cannot overstate the appreciation we have for Troy Athletics Director Brent Jones and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. They have been tremendous in their support and shared concern for our student-athletes. We look forward to getting back on the field, preparing for Army and the rest of our schedule.”
Louisiana-Monroe announced on August 21 that it was pausing fall football practice after nine new COVID-19 positive test results in about a week.
The team reported it had just initiated return-to-play protocols Wednesday with lifting and conditioning workouts but the entire ULM campus was closed Thursday due to the anticipated affects of Hurricane Laura.
ULM will now open its 2020 football season at Army on Saturday, September 12.
