Over 4,000 Entergy customers without power in metro area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several thousand people in the metro-Baton Rouge area are experiencing power outages as feeder bands from Hurricane Laura bring tropical-storm-force gusts and rain.
According to Entergy’s power outage map, over 3,000 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power, more than 900 in Livingston, and over 700 in Ascension.
