Multiple organizations in Ascension Parish collecting supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple organizations in Ascension Parish are partnering up to collect supplies for victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“Our collection will be driven by the needs and the timing of the people that we are servicing,” said Sherry Denig, director of Volunteer Ascension. “It has to work this way, otherwise we are just another group dumping supplies on people who don’t have the means or the manpower to store, manage, or distribute the much-needed supplies. I can’t think of a worse outcome, so of course we want to avoid that.”
The organizations include Volunteer Ascension, Ascension Parish Officer of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Rotary Club, and the Ascension Parish government.
Ascension Parish leaders say enclosed trailers are of most immediate need so supplies can be transported to southwest Louisiana. Anyone willing to lend their trailer should call Volunteer Ascension at 225-644-7655 or call Parish President Clint Cointment’s office at 225-450-1012.
“I wholeheartedly support this effort by Volunteer Ascension and the Rotary Clubs, and will do everything in my power to ensure its success,” said Cointment. “The people of the Houston and Lake Charles areas were so generous to us after the 2016 flood. This represents another opportunity to return the favor to people in need.”
Items needed include:
- Plastic totes
- Gloves (regular, work, or vinyl)
- Mops and buckets
- Garbage bags (large and XL)
- Mold killer
- Clorox and Clorox wipes
- Baby wipes
- Hammers
- N95 masks
- Rubber boots
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Vinegar
- Ziploc bags
- Box cutters
- Extension cords
- Batteries
- Fans
- Garden hoses
- Hand sanitizer
- Dehumidifiers
- Laundry detergent
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Shampoo
- Soap
- Deodorant
Items can be donated Sept. 2 through 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Barns 7 and 8 at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
