Most of La., parts of Miss. under Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most parishes in southeast Louisiana and several counties in east Mississippi are under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Around two dozen Tornado Warnings were issued Wednesday, Aug. 26 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
More Tornado Warnings could be possible throughout Louisiana and Mississippi Thursday as Hurricane Laura moves inland.
Residents living in areas under a Tornado Warning should seek shelter immediately in:
- The lowest floor of your home
- An interior room
- Away from windows
- Cover your head
