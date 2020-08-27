Most of La., parts of Miss. under Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.

Most of Louisiana and a large portion of Mississippi will be under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | August 27, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:19 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most parishes in southeast Louisiana and several counties in east Mississippi are under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Around two dozen Tornado Warnings were issued Wednesday, Aug. 26 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

More Tornado Warnings could be possible throughout Louisiana and Mississippi Thursday as Hurricane Laura moves inland.

Residents living in areas under a Tornado Warning should seek shelter immediately in:

  • The lowest floor of your home
  • An interior room
  • Away from windows
  • Cover your head

