Livingston Parish deputies head to Allen Parish to assist with patrols in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) say they are sending several deputies to assist law enforcement officials in Allen Parish in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Lori Steele, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says deputies will be assisting with patrols and “will help in any way they can.”
LPSO deputies will assist the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office for the next five days.
Steele says deputies are honored to help because LPSO received assistance from outside agencies during the August 2016 flood.
