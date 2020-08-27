Lake Charles evacuees now wonder if they have homes to return to after Hurricane Laura moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many families who left their homes ahead of Hurricane Laura are now left to wonder if they will have a home to return to.
“I have not been able to get any update on my house yet,” said Gladys Smith, who left her home in Lake Charles to stay with her son.
She says husband, who stayed for work, attempted to check on their home, but did not make it far.
“They did try to go out to see how far they can get from work, and he said all the roads around there are blocked. Everybody’s concerned not knowing what we’re going to go back to because we can’t really get back to into town,” said Smith.
Like many who fled their homes, Smith says she will have to wait patiently until it’s safe to check on her property. Until then, she says she’s grateful to know her family is safe.
”I’m okay, my husband’s okay, my family is okay, and I just feel so bad for the family who did lose somebody,” said Smith.
Smith says no matter what, she believes her community will heal from this disaster together.
”We’ve been trying to bolster each other up and know that we’re there for each other and that will get through this. The State of Louisiana is a great state and they back each other up and we know we’ll get through it,” said Smith.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.