THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorneys call for internal investigation into deadly parking lot shooting case

The report that eventually led to Boyd’s arrest shows Buckley got into some kind of argument with Boyd. After he walked away to talk to someone else, the report says Boyd jumped out of his truck and yelled at the man before grabbing a gun. Boyd allegedly then tried to shoot him. The gun jammed at first, but the report says Boyd reloaded gun, then pulled the trigger again. With all this in mind, attorneys for the victim’s family now question why Boyd was able to go free that night.