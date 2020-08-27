THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorneys call for internal investigation into deadly parking lot shooting case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jace Boyd is behind bars on a $300,000 bond after allegedly shooting and killing a man who was asking for money in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Perkins Road, but his arrest is only leading to more questions about how the Baton Rouge Police Department handled the case.
The 9News Investigators were able to get a copy of the affidavit that led to the arrest, which attorneys for the victim call concerning. Five days after gunfire broke out in the Perkins Road shopping center, the public is learning more about exactly what happened when Boyd allegedly shot and killed 61-year-old Danny Buckley while the man was asking for money.
Police arrested Boyd Thursday, Aug. 27, charging him with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, but the chilling details of what led up the shooting are now raising alarms for attorneys representing the victim’s family.
”Scottie, it was shocking,” said attorney, Ron Haley. “To see that this was no accident is wrong. This was definitively a deliberate act.”
The report that eventually led to Boyd’s arrest shows Buckley got into some kind of argument with Boyd. After he walked away to talk to someone else, the report says Boyd jumped out of his truck and yelled at the man before grabbing a gun. Boyd allegedly then tried to shoot him. The gun jammed at first, but the report says Boyd reloaded gun, then pulled the trigger again. With all this in mind, attorneys for the victim’s family now question why Boyd was able to go free that night.
”He absolutely was a danger to society at that moment,” said Haley. “There was probable cause to arrest him at that moment.”
BRPD questioned Boyd at the scene, but did not arrest him. The department did not put out a warrant for his arrest until three days later, and even then, while they asked for the public’s help in finding him, they did not release his picture until the next day. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the attorney if he thinks BRPD made a mistake in the case.
“Absolutely… 100 percent,” Haley replied.
Haley agrees the charges are appropriate for Boyd and says that first-degree murder does not fit the crime, but he also wants the case pursued as a hate crime. He adds the department needs to look into how this case was handled from the beginning.
”The officers involved in taking the initial statements and the initial investigation need to be investigated,” said Haley. “This was not a mistake. This guy was intentionally let go.”
BRPD told The Advocate newspaper they initially did not arrest Boyd because they were trying to validate his self-defense claims. WAFB reached out for further comment for this report, but the department has not commented at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.