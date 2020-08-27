Healing Place Church collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

Healing Place Church collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims
Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge
By Rachael Thomas | August 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 7:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Healing Place Church is now serving as a drop-off site for donated supplies to be given to victims of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall early Thursday morning (Aug. 27) as a strong Category 4 storm.

Supplies can be dropped off during the following dates and times:

  • Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DROP-OFF SITES

Highland Campus

  • 19202 Highland Rd.
  • Baton Rouge

Denham Campus

  • 569 Florida Ave. SW
  • Denham Springs

SUPPLIES NEEDED

  • Bottled water
  • Drinks
  • Snacks
  • Granola bars
  • Juice boxes
  • Canned food
  • Diapers
  • Pedialyte

For more information, contact Johnny Green at 225-806-1914 or email johnny.green@healingplacechurch.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.