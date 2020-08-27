Healing Place Church collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Healing Place Church is now serving as a drop-off site for donated supplies to be given to victims of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall early Thursday morning (Aug. 27) as a strong Category 4 storm.
Supplies can be dropped off during the following dates and times:
- Friday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DROP-OFF SITES
Highland Campus
- 19202 Highland Rd.
- Baton Rouge
Denham Campus
- 569 Florida Ave. SW
- Denham Springs
SUPPLIES NEEDED
- Bottled water
- Drinks
- Snacks
- Granola bars
- Juice boxes
- Canned food
- Diapers
- Pedialyte
For more information, contact Johnny Green at 225-806-1914 or email johnny.green@healingplacechurch.org.
