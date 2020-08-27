FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Laura exits Louisiana; good rain chances continue into weekend

Most of the WAFB region can be thankful for the limited local impacts endured due to this tropical monster. There were power outages and pockets of minor wind damage and much of the area did receive at least brief bursts of tropical storm winds, but these were all anticipated. Even area rains were modest for the most part; we’re seeing some 4″ to 5″ pockets in the viewing area, but most of the region has only received 1″ to 3″ through Thursday evening.