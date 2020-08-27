FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Laura exits Louisiana; good rain chances continue into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Laura continues to weaken as it moves farther inland. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Laura was just barely hanging on to tropical storm strength with winds of 40 mph. It’s likely Laura will be downgraded to a tropical depression at 10 p.m. by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Laura is tracking across Arkansas and is expected to begin accelerating to the northeast and then east over the next two days, taking the remnants of the storm into the western Atlantic Saturday.
Yet south Louisiana continues to deal with some of the storm’s circulation effects. Isolated to scattered rains are expected through the night and into the morning, with rain likely midday Friday and afternoon as we monitor feeder bands flowing into the state from the Gulf.
Recovery and cleanup are underway across western Louisiana and the very low number of fatalities, as of last count, has certainly been a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy post-storm assessment. While many note that the impacts in southwestern and south-central Louisiana could have been worse, especially with storm surge, the emotional and economic tolls from Laura are going to be humbling at the least.
Most of the WAFB region can be thankful for the limited local impacts endured due to this tropical monster. There were power outages and pockets of minor wind damage and much of the area did receive at least brief bursts of tropical storm winds, but these were all anticipated. Even area rains were modest for the most part; we’re seeing some 4″ to 5″ pockets in the viewing area, but most of the region has only received 1″ to 3″ through Thursday evening.
It stays breezy to windy Thursday evening and night, and winds are likely to run around 10 to 15 mph through much of Friday, which will open with isolated to scattered rains with on and off showers and a few rumbles of thunder as we continue to monitor the last of the rain bands through the day.
The Storm Team’s local forecast calls for muggy mornings Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s for most of the region. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80°s to around 90° all three days and the Gulf humidity will push the heat index to or near 100° each day.
As for rainfall, the Storm Team is calling for a good chance of rain all three days, with daily rain percentages running from 60% to 80%. Plan for 1″ to 2″ of rain over the three days for the northern half of the viewing area, with 2″ to 4″ possible for the southern half, largely dependent upon the rain band behavior over the next 24 hours.
After a rainy Monday, the rest of next week looks good. Daytime temperatures will be near normal, but we get a run of drier days, with rain chances set at just 20% to 30% from Tuesday through Friday.
Elevated water levels in the lower portions of the local river basins may see additional slow rises over the next couple of days depending on rainfall within the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is already underway at some locations and additional rises of 0.5′ to 1′ ft are possible before a slow, steady drop begins late in the weekend or early next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.