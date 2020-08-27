Firefighters respond to house fire on Weller Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Weller Avenue around 6:12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
Curt Monte, a fire department spokesperson, says crews arrived at the scene around 6:20 a.m. and found the kitchen of the home on fire. It took crews more than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
Monte says the house was a rental property but the two people who lived at the residence were not home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
