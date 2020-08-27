EBR first responders head to Lake Charles to assist with search and rescue operations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say first responders from East Baton Rouge Parish are heading to the Lake Charles area to assist the State of Louisiana with search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Crews from the Baton Rouge, Central, and Zachary fire departments, as well as, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services left Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 27.
