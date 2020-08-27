EBR first responders head to Lake Charles to assist with search and rescue operations

First responders from several agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish headed to the Lake Charles area on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 to assist state officials with search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (Source: Mark Armstrong)
By Amanda Kitch | August 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 10:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say first responders from East Baton Rouge Parish are heading to the Lake Charles area to assist the State of Louisiana with search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Crews from the Baton Rouge, Central, and Zachary fire departments, as well as, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services left Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 27.

